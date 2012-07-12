FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB can cut interest rates further if needed - Knot
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

ECB can cut interest rates further if needed - Knot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - There is nothing to stop the European Central Bank cutting its main interest rate below 0.75 percent if the euro zone’s economy continues to deteriorate, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said in a newspaper interview released on Thursday.

The ECB cut its main interest rate last week by a 1/4 point to a record low of 0.75 percent and reduced the deposit rate it pays banks for parking money with it overnight to zero in an effort to breathe life into the flagging euro zone economy.

“Should the situation deteriorate, there is no article of faith preventing us from going below 0.75 percent,” Knot told the Financial Times Deutschland in an early release of an interview to run in its Friday edition.

“Currently, we regard 0.75 percent as appropriate,” added Knot, a member of the ECB’s policymaking Governing Council and chief of the Dutch national central bank.

Turning to the deposit rate, now at zero, he added: “We should learn from the experience of other countries with negative interest rates before we decide whether that is an option for us.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.