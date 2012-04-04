Draghi says ECB's 3-year loans prevented credit crunch

FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - The 1 trillion euros of 3-year funds the European Central Bank has pumped into markets has prevented a severe credit crunch and more time is needed to see the full impact, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

Economists broadly agree the ECB’s double-dose of low-interest 3-year funding - so-called LTROs - has helped avoid a major reduction in lending by banks but data show there has been no pick-up yet, raising questions about whether the money is finding its intended target.

“These two operations have avoided substantially a major credit crunch and have relieved funding pressures on the banks and on the credit systems,” Draghi said at the ECB’s post-policy meeting news conference.

He added that the full impact of the second LTRO had yet to work its way through the financial system.