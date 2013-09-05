FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB ready to cut rates, pump up liquidity if markets tighten too much
September 5, 2013

ECB ready to cut rates, pump up liquidity if markets tighten too much

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank was ready to take action if financial markets tightened liquidity too much in money markets.

He said the bank could either pump out more liquidity or even cut interest rates.

“If money market developments were to be judged unwarranted ... then such an instrument should be considered,” Draghi told his regular monthly news conference. The economic recovery was “too green” to exclude such discussion, he said.

Earlier, the ECB held its main interest rate at a record low of 0.5 percent. Draghi reiterated its so-called forward guidance on policy - that it expects its key rates to remain “at present or lower levels” for an extended period of time.

