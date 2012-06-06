FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 6, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

ECB's Draghi dashes hope for more LTRO cheap loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said it was not up to the ECB to make up for other institutions’ lack of action, suggesting that another long-term tranche of cheap loans was not on the cards for now.

The ECB calmed markets at the beginning of the year by injecting more than 1 trillion euros into the banking system with twin 3-year loan operations - also known as LTROs - in December and February, which helped ease banks’ funding strains.

When asked about another LTRO, Draghi said many of the stress indicators were now slightly better than they were in November, just before the ECB announced the 3-year loans, but the issue was whether these measures were actually effective.

“Some of the problems in the euro area have nothing to do with monetary policy,” Draghi said. “That’s what we have to be aware (of). And I don’t think it is right for monetary policy to fill other institutions’ lack of actions,” he added.

