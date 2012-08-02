FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB to discuss collateral changes in Sept - Draghi
August 2, 2012

ECB to discuss collateral changes in Sept - Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will discuss loosening its collateral rules further next month and could repeat previous measures like its injections of long-term, ultra-cheap loans, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

“There will be a discussion of the collateral framework which is foreseen for September,” Draghi said, adding that the ECB also had the option to offer banks more long-term loans.

The ECB funnelled 1 trillion euros into the banking system with twin three-year loan operations in December and February, but banks are still parking a large part of the funds back at the ECB rather than lending to each other, firms or consumers.

