ECB to keep "particularly attentive" eye on money markets - Draghi
#Market News
September 5, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

ECB to keep "particularly attentive" eye on money markets - Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank would be keeping a close eye on money markets, which it has previously said are making unwarranted assumptions of a future rate rise.

“We will remain particularly attentive to the implications that these (money market) developments may have for the stance of monetary policy,” Draghi told his regular monthly news conference.

Earlier, the ECB held its main interest rate at a record low of 0.5 percent. Draghi reiterated its so-called forward guidance on policy - that it expects its key rates to remain “at present or lower levels” for an extended period of time.

