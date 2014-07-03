FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-ECB to publish minutes, meet every six weeks from January 2015
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-ECB to publish minutes, meet every six weeks from January 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds no coordination with other central banks’ meetings)

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will from next year publish minutes of its policy meetings and hold them every six weeks rather than every month, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

“We announce our commitment to publish regular accounts of the monetary policy meetings, which is intended to start with the January 2015 meeting,” he told a news conference after the bank left interest rates unchanged at record lows.

Draghi said the ECB had no plans to synchronise its meetings with other central banks, and that it was too early to say what form the minutes would take.

Between now and January the ECB would hold “dry runs” to decide issues such as whether policymakers’ voting decisions should be identified by name, and how to treat proposals made to the governing council.

“There are actually quite many aspects ...in order for the accounts to be a useful source of information. So we will be working on that,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
