ECB must be very careful on deposit rate, Mersch says

BRATISLAVA, May 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank would have to be very careful about cutting its deposit rates below zero, ECB policymaker Yves Mersch said on Friday, adding that the debate about whether to do this was not new.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the ECB was “technically ready” to cut the deposit rate from zero percent, meaning it would start charging banks for holding their money overnight.

“No large central bank in the world has gone that way, so obviously we have to be very careful, when we would try to move into that territory,” Mersch told reporters in Bratislava. “It is not an easy discussion because there are no precedents.”

Asked if the ECB could cut its deposit rate soon, Mersch, a member of the ECB’s Executive Board, replied: “When you are in unchartered territory, it is very difficult to speak about closeness in time and about geographical location as well.” (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Writing by Paul Carrel)