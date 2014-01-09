FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB to monitor money market developments closely -Draghi
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

ECB to monitor money market developments closely -Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will keep a close eye on developments in money markets and stands ready to act if interbank lending rates rise too high, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

Rising bank-to-bank lending rates can be seen as a sign of returning confidence, as banks rely less on the central bank and turn to the market instead, but if the rates rise too fast, too soon they risk scotching the patchy recovery.

“With regard to money market conditions and their potential impact on our monetary policy stance, we are monitoring developments closely and are ready to consider all available instruments,” Draghi told a news conference after the ECB kept its main refinancing rate at 0.25 percent.

“Overall, we remain determined to maintain a high degree of monetary accommodation and to take further decisive action if required.”

In August, Draghi said that expectations of rate hikes in money markets were, according to the ECB’s assessment “unwarranted”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.