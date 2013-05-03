FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB negative deposit rate option not relevant for now-Nowotny
May 3, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

ECB negative deposit rate option not relevant for now-Nowotny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 3 (Reuters) - The possibility of the European Central Bank cutting its deposit rate into negative territory is not relevant for the near-term, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the ECB was “technically ready” to cut the deposit rate from the current zero percent into negative territory, meaning it would start charging banks for holding their money overnight.

“Markets have over-interpreted the discussion yesterday,” Nowotny told reporters in Bratislava.

“Of course, this is one of many options. But it is not an option that is relevant in the near future and it would need many aspects to analyse ... side effects and psychological effects,” he added.

“So, this is nothing that is of short-term relevance.”

Reporting by Michael Winfrey, writing by Paul Carrel

