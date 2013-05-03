ECB's Nowotny says wants to keep rates low -ORF

VIENNA, May 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank plans to stick with a policy of low interest rates for some time, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny told Austria’s ORF radio on Friday.

“What we can do is to ease money supply. We also made clear that we want to keep to this policy of lower interest rates for some time. This should provide relief for investors,” he said.

“But these are all preconditions. We cannot create economic activity by ourselves.” (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)