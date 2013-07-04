FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Draghi gives Portugal little hope for ECB bond-buying
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 4, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

Draghi gives Portugal little hope for ECB bond-buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 4 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the ECB rules governing bond-buying intervention were unchanged, all but directly leaving Portugal alone to resolve a crisis that has seen its bond yields rocket this week

“You know what the conditions are,” Draghi told a new conference when asked whether Portugal might benefit from the programme, known as Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT).

OMT requires a country to seek outside help from the euro rescue fund and be issuing debt regularly on the bond market for the central bank to intervene and buy its bonds.

Portugal has been issuing Treasury bills but is not regularly issuing longer-dated bonds across the yield curve.

The bailed-out country’s yields have been rising sharply following ministerial resignations that may force an election over continued budget austerity.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.