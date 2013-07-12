UPDATE 1-ECB's Praet sees rates staying low while inflation moderate

(Adds more quotes on policy options, ECB minutes)

BERLIN, July 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will keep interest rates at current levels or cut them even further, as long as inflation remains moderate, ECB policymaker Peter Praet said in a German newspaper interview published on Friday.

Abandoning its policy of never pre-committing on future rates, the ECB said last Thursday it would keep rates at their current record lows, or even lower, for an extended period - its first, tentative use of so-called ‘forward guidance’.

“The time frame is in our view linked to the inflation trend remaining restrained,” Praet told business daily Handelsblatt. “As long as this trend continues, the key rates will remain at current levels or be cut further.”

The ECB kept its main refinancing rate at 0.5 percent and kept its deposit rate at zero at last week’s policy meeting.

On the possibility of cutting the deposit rate on bank deposits at the ECB - already at zero - in a bid to foster more lending, Praet said that the ECB was technically ready for such a move but that it would “not only have positive effects”.

Such a move would see the ECB effectively charge banks for holding their money.

“Banks could raise their interest rates on loans, to cover their costs again,” said Praet. “That could be counter-productive for our monetary policy. So we must think carefully about whether we want to take this step.”

“On the other hand, with a negative deposit rate we could achieve a further decrease in money market rates. Whether we want to take this step depends on the additional factors.”

Asked about other policy options the ECB could take if the economic situation in the euro zone deteriorates further, Praet said he was sceptical about buying up loans.

“I don’t think a central bank should interfere in the allocation of credit,” he said.

“Concerning the market for securitised loans, the ECB is playing an advisory role at the moment as part of a working group with the European Investment Bank.”

On whether the ECB should publish the minutes of its Governing Council meetings, Praet said increased speculation about the policy positions of individual Council members made him think it should do so sooner or later.

“We are discussing this intensively,” he added. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Paul Carrel)