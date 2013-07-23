ECB's Praet says rates could be further lowered - report

MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - European Central Bank executive board member Peter Praet said in an interview with an Italian newspaper published on Tuesday that interest rates could be further lowered.

“Our base interest rates could be lowered further, as clarified by our forward guidance message,” Praet told Corriere della Sera.

“Furthermore, as a non-standard measure, we continue with offering banks unlimited liquidity,” Praet said.

The ECB’s main refinancing rate stands at a record low of 0.5 percent and the deposit rate it pays banks for holding their cash is at zero. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)