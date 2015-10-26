FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-ECB likely to ease monetary policy in December -traders
October 26, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-ECB likely to ease monetary policy in December -traders

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds additional information)
    Oct 26 (Reuters) - Traders say the European Central Bank
(ECB) is likely to extend or increase its bond-buying programme
in December, a Reuters poll found, while another cut to an
already negative deposit rate may come but not any time soon.
    ECB President Mario Draghi struck a dovish tone after the
central bank meeting last week, interpreted by many as a strong
signal it will expand its 60-billion-euros-a-month asset-buying
programme or extend it beyond next September.
    The range of probabilities in 17 euro money market traders'
responses on further ECB easing of some kind ran from 40 to 80
percent, pointing to a median 70-percent chance. 
    Despite Draghi's assertion last year that interest rates
were at their lower boundary, most traders polled said the
deposit rate - now at -0.2 percent, meaning that banks pay to
deposit cash overnight - could also be lowered further even if
they did not expect such a cut to happen any time soon.
    "Cutting the deposit facility is too simple and won't help,"
said a trader. "Even what they have done up to now has not had
enough of a result for them to be happy. I wouldn't know, but
it's not for me to invent the magical instrument - it's for them
to invent that."
    The median response from the poll said the deposit rate
lower bound could be at -0.3 percent, while a few traders said
it was even lower at -0.5 percent.
    So far the ECB's quantitative easing (QE) programme launched
this year has not generated much inflation, if any. 
    Euro area inflation fell to -0.1 percent in September and
data later this week is expected to show that consumer prices
did not rise in October compared with a year ago either. 
    Draghi said at a news conference last week "the attitude is
not 'wait and see', but 'work and assess'" as he strives to
reach the ECB's 2 percent inflation target. 
    The survey also showed the ECB would lend 18.8 billion euros
to banks as a part of its three-month loan operation and 68.0
billion as a part of the weekly tender. The prior figures were
21.8 billion and 65.9 billion.  
 
-------------------------------------------------------------
                               ALLOTMENT
               ONE-WEEK          3-MONTH LTRO
-------------------------------------------------------------
 MEDIAN       68.0               18.8
 MEAN         67.5                15.3
 MODE         70.0                20.0
 HIGHEST      75.0                25.0
 LOWEST       60.0                10.0
 COUNT          20                  18
----------------------------------------------------------------
    What is the probability, in percent, the ECB announces
further monetary easing in December?
----------------------------------------------------------------
 MEDIAN       70.0               
 MEAN         63.5                
 MODE         50.0                
 HIGHEST      80.0                
 LOWEST       40.0                
 COUNT          17                 
----------------------------------------------------------------
    How low can the ECB cut the deposit rate to?
----------------------------------------------------------------
 MEDIAN       -0.30                
 MEAN         -0.35                
 MODE         -0.50                
 HIGHEST      -0.20                
 LOWEST       -0.50               
 COUNT          11                
----------------------------------------------------------------
    Will the ECB cut its deposit rate in December? 
    3 said yes and 15 said no
 
    
GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS 
ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS 
ECB WEBSITE 

 (Reporting by Siddharth Iyer; Polling by Khushboo Mittal and
Hari Kishan; Editing by Louise Ireland)

