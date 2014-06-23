FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB banking watchdog says it is well on track to achieve goals
June 23, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

ECB banking watchdog says it is well on track to achieve goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s supervision of its banking sector is well on track to achieve its objectives, the bloc’s top regulator said on Monday.

The ECB’s Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) is preparing to run the rule over 128 banks that it will begin supervising from November.

“Our project management milestone plan is quite extensive. We are working very intensely to meet the objectives, and we are well on track with achieving them,” Daniele Nouy, chair of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, told a conference in Dublin.

Nouy added that it had received over 14,000 applications for 800 jobs it plans to fill by the end of the summer. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

