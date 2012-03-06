FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-ECB balance sheet tops 3 trillion euros
March 6, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-ECB balance sheet tops 3 trillion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to March 6)

FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - Gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks remained unchanged at 423.445 billion euros in the week ending March 2 while the balance sheet exceeded 3 trillion euros for the first time ever, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks fell by 26.2 billion euros to 250.9 billion euros, the ECB said in its regular weekly consolidated financial statement.

It added that the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone rose by 330.561 billion euros to 3.023 trillion euros after the second 3-year tender where banks took a record-breaking 530 billion euros.

For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

