ECB-Gold reserves unchanged at 433 billion euros

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - Gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks remained unchanged at 432.705 billion euros in the week ending May 11, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks rose by 0.2 billion euros to 224.7 billion euros, the ECB said in its regular weekly consolidated financial statement.

It added that the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone rose to 2.972 trillion euros.

For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)