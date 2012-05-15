FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB-Gold reserves unchanged at 433 billion euros
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 15, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

ECB-Gold reserves unchanged at 433 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - Gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks remained unchanged at 432.705 billion euros in the week ending May 11, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks rose by 0.2 billion euros to 224.7 billion euros, the ECB said in its regular weekly consolidated financial statement.

It added that the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone rose to 2.972 trillion euros.

For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.