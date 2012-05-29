FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB-Gold reserves unchanged at 433 bln euros
#Basic Materials
May 29, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

ECB-Gold reserves unchanged at 433 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 29 (Reuters) - Gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks remained unchanged at 432.704 billion euros in the week ending May 25, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks fell by 2.4 billion euros to 222.5 billion euros due to its dollar lending operations and portfolio transactions, the ECB added in its regular weekly consolidated financial statement.

It also said that the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone increased by 5 billion euros to 2.980 trillion euros.

For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
