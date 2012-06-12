FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB-Gold reserves fall 1 mln euros in wk to June 8
June 12, 2012 / 1:23 PM / 5 years ago

ECB-Gold reserves fall 1 mln euros in wk to June 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 12 (Reuters) - Gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks fell by 1 million euros to 432.702 billion euros in the week ending June 8, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks rose by 1.8 billion euros to 225 billion euros, the ECB said in its regular weekly consolidated financial statement.

Gold holdings fell because of sales by one euro zone central bank, consistent with the latest Central Bank Gold Agreement, the ECB said.

It added that the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone rose by 7 billion euros to 3.010 trillion euros.

For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

