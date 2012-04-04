FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB-Gold reserves up 9.3 bln euros after quarterly revaluation
April 4, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 6 years ago

ECB-Gold reserves up 9.3 bln euros after quarterly revaluation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - Gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks rose by 9.3 billion euros to 432.705 billion euros after a quarterly revaluation, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks fell by 22.4 billion euros to 228.1 billion, also reflecting the quarterly revaluation, while the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone inched up to 2.964 trillion euros.

For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press (Reporting by Marc Jones)

