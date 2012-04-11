FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB-Gold reserves unchanged in week to April 6
April 11, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 6 years

ECB-Gold reserves unchanged in week to April 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 11 (Reuters) - Gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks remained unchanged at 432.7 billion euros in the week ending April 6, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks fell by 0.9 billion euros to 227.1 billion euros, the ECB said in its regular weekly consolidated financial statement.

The combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone inched up to 2.965 trillion euros.

For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)

