ECB-Gold reserves unchanged in wk to April 13
April 17, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

ECB-Gold reserves unchanged in wk to April 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - Gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks were unchanged at 432.7 billion euros in the week ending April 13, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks rose by 0.9 billion euros to 228 billion euros, the ECB said in its regular weekly consolidated financial statement.

The combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone rose to 2.975 trillion euros.

For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

