ECB-Gold reserves fall by 1 mln euro in wk to June 22
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
June 26, 2012 / 1:11 PM / 5 years ago

ECB-Gold reserves fall by 1 mln euro in wk to June 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - Gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks fell by 1 million euros to 432.701 billion euros in the week ending June 22, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks rose by 2.5 billion euros to 229.5 billion, the ECB said in its regular weekly consolidated financial statement.

Gold holdings fell because of sales by three euro zone central banks, consistent with the latest Central Bank Gold Agreement, the ECB said.

It added that the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone rose to 3.058 trillion euros.

For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

