FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB-Gold reserves rise 1.1 bln euros after revaluation
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 4, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

ECB-Gold reserves rise 1.1 bln euros after revaluation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 4 (Reuters) - The value of gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks rose 1.1 billion euros to 434 billion euros after a quarterly revaluation, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks jumped by 13.5 billion euros to 243 billion after the reassessment and due to portfolio transactions and the ECB’s dollar-denominated loans to banks.

Aside from the revaluation, one central bank sold gold and another sold gold coin.

The increases pushed the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone to a new record 3.1 trillion euros.

For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.