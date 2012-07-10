FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB-Gold reserves unchanged in week to July 6
July 10, 2012

ECB-Gold reserves unchanged in week to July 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 10 (Reuters) - Gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks remained unchanged at 433.8 billion euros ($534 billion) in the week ending July 6, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks rose by 1.7 billion euros to 244.7 billion euros, the ECB also said in its regular weekly consolidated financial statement.

It added that the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone dropped in size slightly to 3.085 trillion euros.

For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

