FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB-Gold reserves down by 2 mln euros in wk to July 27
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 31, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

ECB-Gold reserves down by 2 mln euros in wk to July 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - Gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks fell by 2 million euros to 433.777 billion euros in the week ending July 27, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks rose by 3.7 billion euros to 246.7 billion euros, the ECB also said in its regular weekly consolidated financial statement.

Gold holdings fell because of sales of gold coin by two euro zone central banks, the ECB said. It added that the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone rose to 3.094 trillion euros.

For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.