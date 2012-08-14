FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

ECB-Gold reserves unchanged in wk to Aug 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks were unchanged at 433.778 billion euros in the week ending Aug. 10, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks fell by 0.3 billion euros to 245.5 billion euros, the ECB said in its regular weekly consolidated financial statement.

The ECB said the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone rose by 1.6 billion euros to 3.087 trillion euros.

For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
