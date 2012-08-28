FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB-Gold reserves unchanged at 434 bln euros
August 28, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

ECB-Gold reserves unchanged at 434 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks remained unchanged at 433.779 billion euros in the week ending Aug. 24, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks rose by 0.4 billion euros to 244 billion euros, the ECB said in its regular weekly consolidated financial statement.

It added that the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone fell by 5.4 billion euros to 3.080 trillion.

For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

