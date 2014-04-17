FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB survey shows widespread easing in securities funding terms
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

ECB survey shows widespread easing in securities funding terms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - There was a widespread easing in financing terms for euro-dominated securities in the three months to the end of February, a European Central Bank survey on credit terms and conditions in the sector showed on Thursday.

The ECB and euro zone central banks surveyed 28 large banks, comprising 13 euro area banks and 15 banks with head offices outside the euro area, between December 2013 and February 2014 on changes in credit terms and conditions.

“Across the entire range of securities financing and OTC derivatives transactions, offered price terms (such as financing rates/spreads) have eased, on balance, for nearly all types of counterparty covered in the survey,” the ECB said.

Survey respondents cited changes in general market liquidity and functioning as being behind the easing in credit terms, as well as increased competition and an increased willingness to take on risk.

“Respondents to the March 2014 survey, on balance, expect the easing of credit terms to continue over the next three-month reference period from March 2014 to June 2014,” it added.

For the full survey, click on: here

Writing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.