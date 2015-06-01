ECB critical on proposed amendments to Slovenia bad bank law

LJUBLJANA, June 1 (Reuters) - The ECB has advised Slovenia to do more to ensure that the ‘bad bank’ the government has created to mop up problem debts can clean up its banking sector effectively and ensure future borrowers are creditworthy.

Slovenia narrowly avoided having to follow other troubled euro zone economies in seeking an international bailout when some of its biggest banks ran into trouble in 2013.

Instead it recapitalised its banks by more than 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) and set up the Bank Asset Management Company which took over a large part of the bad debts to help banks to offer fresh credit.

But the European Central Bank has urged Slovenia to tighten up proposed legal amendments to ward off credit risks from the “bad bank”.

In an opinion published on its website, the ECB also said a supervisory authority should be consulted before the bad bank is allowed to request taking on further assets.

The ECB was responding to an April request from Slovenia’s Ministry of Finance for feedback on legal amendments intended to clarify the bad bank’s role.

“The BAMC is not subject to prudential regulation or supervision ... (it) may by requesting assets, granting loans and providing guarantees, be exposed to significant credit risks,” the ECB said in an opinion published on its website.

“The ECB recommends that the draft law provides safeguards preventing the BAMC from incurring losses due to an inappropriate management of that credit risk,” it added.

“In this regard, the ECB expects the BAMC to grant loans and provide guarantees to its debtors only on the basis of sound economic criteria and a rigorous assessment of the borrowers’ creditworthiness, avoiding any distortion to markets,” the ECB said.

Slovenia plans to sell most state-owned banks in the coming years and is expected to sell its second largest bank Nova KBM, one of those rescued by the state, in the coming weeks. ($1 = 0.9129 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)