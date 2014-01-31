FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bundesbank backs end to sterilisation of ECB bond buys-DJ
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 31, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

Bundesbank backs end to sterilisation of ECB bond buys-DJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bundesbank would favour an end to European Central Bank operations that soak up money spent to buy distressed government bonds, which would help ease strains in euro zone money markets, the news agency Dow Jones said on Friday, quoting a source.

It was not clear whether there was enough support on the ECB’s governing council to halt the operations, the source told Dow Jones. The Bundesbank declined to comment.

The ECB bought more than 200 billion euros worth of government bonds from countries hit by the euro zone debt crisis. It still holds 177.5 billion euros worth of them.

In weekly operations, the ECB takes deposits from banks to offset its spending on the bonds. But in recent weeks, the ECB has failed to completely offset the purchases. This week, banks offered 151.2 billion euros, some 26 billion euros short of target.

The ECB started the so-called sterilisation operations to ensure the bond purchases did not inject so much money into the region’s economy that it triggered inflation. But with lower excess liquidity, siphoning off the money has recently pushed up overnight interest rates in money markets - a de facto rate increase that runs counter to the ECB’s own monetary policy. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.