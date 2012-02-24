ECB Greek bond swap could raise euro zone yields -S&P

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may have made it harder for debt-strained euro zone countries to raise funding by exempting itself from taking losses on its Greek bond holdings, Standard & Poor’s said on Friday.

The rating agency said it decided not to take any rating action after the ECB swapped its Greek bond holdings for new debt to avoid taking losses along with private bondholders in a deal to reduce Greece’s debt burden.

Euro zone sources said the ECB was able to swap the Greek bonds it had bought in the open market since May 2010 because it had acted to ensure financial stability and facilitate the implementation of monetary policy and not as an investor.

However, S&P said the ECB’s status had changed at least in this instance “from implicit super-senior creditor to an explicit one”.

S&P downgraded several euro zone countries after it was established in March last year that the permanent European rescue fund ESM would have preferred status over other creditors, S&P said.

It pointed, however, to some key risks stemming from the ECB move, which could deter private investors from buying bonds of countries such as Italy, Spain, Portugal and Ireland which the ECB has been supporting in the markets.

“We believe that this development (seniority of ECB) could further weaken the prospects of peripheral euro zone sovereigns currently receiving official funding to regain the ability to access the capital markets and could raise borrowing rates of those sovereigns still accessing the primary markets,” it said.