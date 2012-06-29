Italian banks stock up on govt bonds in May - ECB

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - Italian banks’ appetite for government bonds increased in May, European Central Bank data showed on Friday, showing the continued influence of the ECB’s 1 trillion euro three-year funding injection.

Italian banks spent 12.3 billion euros on government debt, twice as much as than in previous month, but less than in the first three months of the year, according to the new data.

The figures captured the third month after the ECB concluded its massive two-part offering of ultra-long-term cash.

Spanish banks trimmed their holdings by 287 million euros, the second month in a row that they shed government bonds. In the four months to March, that figure had risen by 77 billion euros.

Their total sovereign holdings, adjusted by market value, fell to 256 billion euros.

In contrast, Italian banks increased their net holdings of securities issued by euro zone governments to 334.5 billion euros, a new record.

The ECB data do not break down which countries’ debt banks hold, but the figures give a good picture of how much of the 1 trillion euros the ECB has pumped into the market is finding its way into the government bond market.

Greek and Portuguese banks increased their holdings of government debt, the data showed, by 847 million euros and 1.02 billion respectively.

Use of the ECB’s cash - lent at an interest rate tied to its benchmark rate, currently at 1.0 percent, but tipped to be lowered next week - to buy higher yielding government debt has become known as the “Sarkozy trade” after then-French President Nicolas Sarkozy urged banks to use the money for that purpose.

Banks in debt-laden euro zone countries have increased their exposure to sovereign risk by stepping up purchases of domestic government bonds, making up for the shrinking take-up by foreign investors. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Marc Jones)