FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks in Spain, France and Italy sell govt bonds in Sept -ECB
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 25, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

Banks in Spain, France and Italy sell govt bonds in Sept -ECB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Spanish, Italian and French banks offloaded some of their government bonds in September, European Central Bank data showed on Friday.

Spanish banks sold 3.5 billion euros worth of government bonds in September, after a 2.2-billion-euro decrease in August.

Italian banks also sold some of their sovereign debt, recording a 724 million euro decrease after selling 1.2 billion in August. At a market value of 423.2 billion, Italian banks’ holdings of government bonds are the largest in the 17-country euro zone.

The fall in government bond holdings was the largest in Germany, where banks sold 4.1 billion euros worth of government bonds from their portfolios in September.

French banks sold 1.5 billion euros worth of government bonds in September. Adjusted for market value, French banks’ sovereign debt holdings fell to their lowest since August 2012.

The ECB data do not break down which countries’ debt banks hold, but with a recent easing of market pressure on the governments struggling most with high debt, foreign and local investors are returning to euro zone bond markets. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.