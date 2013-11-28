FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks in Spain sell govt bonds in Oct, French banks buy -ECB
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2013 / 9:22 AM / 4 years ago

Banks in Spain sell govt bonds in Oct, French banks buy -ECB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Spanish banks offloaded some of their holdings of sovereign debt in October, while their French peers stocked up on government bonds, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday.

Spanish banks sold 8.9 billion euros worth of government bonds in October, after a 3.4 billion euro decrease in September.

Italian banks also sold some of their sovereign debt, recording a 840 million euro decrease after selling a similar amount in September. At a market value of 425.5 billion, Italian banks’ holdings of government bonds are the largest in the 17-country euro zone.

In France, the development was the opposite, with banks purchasing 20.2 billion euros of sovereign debt, recording the largest monthly rise since January 2009. Adjusted for market value, French banks’ sovereign debt holdings rose to 280.6 billion.

The ECB data does not give a break down of which countries’ debt banks hold, but with a recent easing of market pressure on the governments struggling most with high debt, foreign and local investors are returning to euro zone bond markets. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.