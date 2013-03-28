Spanish, Italian banks buy govt bonds in Feb -ECB

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - Spanish and Italian banks stocked up on government debt in February, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday, as investors took heart from the ECB’s pledge to protect the single currency.

The ECB managed to take much of the the heat out of the euro zone crisis with its promise “to do whatever it takes” to preserve the euro and by launching a new government bond purchase programme in September.

The ECB data do not break down which countries’ debt banks hold, but with a recent improvement in financial markets sentiment, foreign and local investors are returning to euro zone government bond markets.

Spanish banks added 7.9 billion euros ($10.10 billion) to their government bond holdings after a 5.3 billion increase in January. Their total sovereign holdings, adjusted by market value, rose to 272.3 billion euros.

Data from the Bank of Spain showed on Tuesday that foreign holdings of Spanish sovereign bonds also rose, up for the fourth straight month in February with non-residents holding 38 percent of Spanish government debt, up from 36.8 percent a month earlier.

Italian banks bought a net 4.8 billion euros of government bonds, with their total value rising to 378.5 billion euros, a new record high.

Greek banks reduced their government debt holdings by 1.5 billion euros to 16.4 billion, while Portuguese banks cut 201 million worth of government debt from their portfolios, the data showed. ($1 = 0.7824 euros) (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Paul Carrel)