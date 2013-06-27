Spanish, Italian banks buy govt bonds in May -ECB

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - Spanish and Italian banks stocked up on government bonds in May when their governments held large debt sales, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday, while investors’ search for higher returns kept demand for peripheral euro zone debt high.

The prospect of the ECB’ policies remaining ultra-easy for months, despite debate over whether the Federal Reserve might slow its bond buying, propped up demand for higher-yielding assets.

The ECB data do not break down which countries’ debt banks hold, but with a recent easing of market pressure on the governments struggling most with high debt, foreign and local investors are returning to euro zone bond markets.

Spanish banks increased their government bond holdings by 20.688 billion euros in May, offsetting a 10.279 billion drop in April.

Italian banks kept adding to their sovereign debt holdings, recording a 19.563 billion increase after a 7.392 billion rise in April.