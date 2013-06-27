FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish, Italian banks buy govt bonds in May -ECB
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2013 / 8:47 AM / in 4 years

Spanish, Italian banks buy govt bonds in May -ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - Spanish and Italian banks stocked up on government bonds in May when their governments held large debt sales, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday, while investors’ search for higher returns kept demand for peripheral euro zone debt high.

The prospect of the ECB’ policies remaining ultra-easy for months, despite debate over whether the Federal Reserve might slow its bond buying, propped up demand for higher-yielding assets.

The ECB data do not break down which countries’ debt banks hold, but with a recent easing of market pressure on the governments struggling most with high debt, foreign and local investors are returning to euro zone bond markets.

Spanish banks increased their government bond holdings by 20.688 billion euros in May, offsetting a 10.279 billion drop in April.

Italian banks kept adding to their sovereign debt holdings, recording a 19.563 billion increase after a 7.392 billion rise in April.

Reporting by Eva Kuehnen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.