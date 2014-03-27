FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone banks buy govt bonds in Feb -ECB data
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

Euro zone banks buy govt bonds in Feb -ECB data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks mainly increased their holdings of sovereign debt in February after banks passed the year-end deadline for balance sheet data under the European Central Bank’s asset review, ECB data showed on Thursday.

Italian banks bought sovereign debt and recorded a 6.5 billion euro ($8.96 billion) rise after a 6.9 billion decrease in January. At a market value of 415.6 billion, Italian banks’ holdings of government bonds remain the largest in the euro zone.

Greece also saw an increase, with banks buying 439 million euros of sovereign debt. Adjusted for market value, Greek banks’ sovereign debt holdings rose to 13.8 billion euros.

Spanish banks, on the other hand, sold 2.3 billion euros worth of government bonds in February, after bying 20.4 billion worth of them in January.

Portuguese banks also decreased their government debt holdings by 3.2 billion euros, with the market value falling to 37.2 billion. ($1 = 0.7254 Euros) (Reporting by Eva Taylor and Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.