FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB says supports Spain's plan to recapitalise banks
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2012 / 5:02 PM / 5 years ago

ECB says supports Spain's plan to recapitalise banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank welcomed the publication an independent audit of Spain’s banking sector and said it backs the country’s plans to address the banks’ capital shortfall.

Spain announced on Friday that according to an independent audit of the country’s 14 main banks by consultancy Oliver Wyman its banks would need 59.3 billion euros ($76.3 billion) in extra capital to ride out a serious economic downturn.

The ECB was involved in the Strategic Coordination Committee and the Expert Coordination Committee that oversaw and approved the stress test, which they described as “stringent and the asset quality review as thorough”.

“The ECB strongly supports the Spanish authorities’ plans to ensure that capital needs are met in a timely manner,” it said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; editing by Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.