FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investor complacency could breed systemic risks, ECB warns
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Investor complacency could breed systemic risks, ECB warns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The search for returns and investors’ complacency about risk could threaten financial stability, the European Central Bank warned on Thursday in a report that also singled out ‘frothy’ property prices as a potential problem.

“Financial stability risks may arise from investor complacency especially during periods of weak returns on financial assets when investors hunt for yield. Such periods have the potential to breed systemic risks,” officials wrote in the euro zone central bank’s regular financial stability review.

The report also singled out property prices. “Property market developments in both the residential and (prime) commercial segments in some countries have been frothy, leaving property markets vulnerable to correction,” it said.

The report also addressed the challenges of sustaining high public debt, saying: “The work of restoring the soundness of public finances is unfinished.” (Reporting by John O‘Donnell; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.