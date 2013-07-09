FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB yet to decide on bank assessment methodology-Asmussen
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank Stress Tests(THD)
July 9, 2013 / 4:16 PM / in 4 years

ECB yet to decide on bank assessment methodology-Asmussen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has not yet decided on the methodology for an assessment it will conduct of banks it will supervise, ECB policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday, adding that reports of huge capital shortfalls at some institutions are “just guesses”.

The ECB, which will take over a banking supervision role next year, is preparing to conduct a balance sheet assessment and asset quality review of banks.

These will feed into an overall stress test conducted by the European Banking Authority, in cooperation with the ECB.

“We have not yet decided at the ECB, in close cooperation with the EBA, on what kind of methodology or what kind of stress to be applied. We will do this after the summer,” Asmussen said in a Atlantic Council roundtable discussion at Reuters’ London office.

“I’ve seen a lot of reports already about huge capital shortfalls that will be revealed in the European banking sector. This to me is a bit funny because we have not decided how many banks we are talking about that fall under the stress test - because these are only the banks that fall under direct ECB supervision.”

Writing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.