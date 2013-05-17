FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Mersch says asset quality review could start in Q3
#Financials
May 17, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

ECB's Mersch says asset quality review could start in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - An assessment of banks’ assets before the European Central Bank takes over bank supervision in the euro zone could start in the third quarter of this year, ECB policymaker Yves Mersch said on Friday.

Speaking at a research conference in London, Mersch said involving external experts, under the strict control of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), may increase the credibility of the balance sheet exercise.

“The SSM could undertake the asset quality review in the third quarter of this year until the first quarter of next year, and then in close cooperation with the European Banking Authority (EBA), conduct a stress test,” Mersch said.

“The combined results of both exercises could be published by mid-2014, just before the SSM is scheduled to become operational,” he said.

The EBA said on Thursday it would set out guidelines for an EU-wide asset quality review, which will delay the bloc’s next round of stress tests until 2014.

Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Christina Fincher

