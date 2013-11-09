ECB to house bank supervision staff in Eurotower, no room in new HQ

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will house new banking supervision staff in its existing Eurotower building as there is no space for them at its new headquarters, it said on Saturday.

The ECB is recruiting roughly 1,000 staff to work on supervising Europe’s banks, a role it will start in about a year when health checks on 128 top euro zone lenders are complete.

Originally, the ECB’s mandate was to set only monetary policy and its expanded role and workforce was unexpected, at least when it planned a landmark headquarters in Frankfurt. Staff are due to move next year into the headquarters.

“The European Central Bank (ECB) has decided to continue to rent one of its current buildings, the Eurotower, to house its supervisory staff,” the ECB said in a statement. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Louise Ireland)