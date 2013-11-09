FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB to house bank supervision staff in Eurotower, no room in new HQ
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
November 9, 2013 / 9:00 AM / 4 years ago

ECB to house bank supervision staff in Eurotower, no room in new HQ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will house new banking supervision staff in its existing Eurotower building as there is no space for them at its new headquarters, it said on Saturday.

The ECB is recruiting roughly 1,000 staff to work on supervising Europe’s banks, a role it will start in about a year when health checks on 128 top euro zone lenders are complete.

Originally, the ECB’s mandate was to set only monetary policy and its expanded role and workforce was unexpected, at least when it planned a landmark headquarters in Frankfurt. Staff are due to move next year into the headquarters.

“The European Central Bank (ECB) has decided to continue to rent one of its current buildings, the Eurotower, to house its supervisory staff,” the ECB said in a statement. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.