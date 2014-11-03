Nouy expects banks to fill capital holes without public funds

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Daniele Nouy, the head of the euro zone’s new banking watchdog, said on Monday she expected euro zone banks to fill capital shortfalls revealed by a landmark health check earlier this year without tapping public funds.

The ECB concluded an unprecedented review of the euro zone’s 130 largest banks a week ago with 13 banks failing the test and in need of filling a 9.5-billion euro capital hole.

“We expect the capital shortfalls to be covered by private sources,” Nouy told the European parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs in a public hearing.

She added that only in cases where there was no possible solution would the question of a public backstop be relevant and if so the stated rules would then apply. These require, as a minimum, burden sharing on junior creditors.

“I am confident that the banks can meet their shortfalls through bank internal measures and by accessing the financial markets,” Nouy said.