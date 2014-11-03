FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nouy expects banks to fill capital holes without public funds
#Credit Markets
November 3, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

Nouy expects banks to fill capital holes without public funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Daniele Nouy, the head of the euro zone’s new banking watchdog, said on Monday she expected euro zone banks to fill capital shortfalls revealed by a landmark health check earlier this year without tapping public funds.

The ECB concluded an unprecedented review of the euro zone’s 130 largest banks a week ago with 13 banks failing the test and in need of filling a 9.5-billion euro capital hole.

“We expect the capital shortfalls to be covered by private sources,” Nouy told the European parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs in a public hearing.

She added that only in cases where there was no possible solution would the question of a public backstop be relevant and if so the stated rules would then apply. These require, as a minimum, burden sharing on junior creditors.

“I am confident that the banks can meet their shortfalls through bank internal measures and by accessing the financial markets,” Nouy said.

Reporting by Paul Carrel; writing by Eva Taylor

