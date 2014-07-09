FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB watchdog says bank safety checks running according to plan
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

ECB watchdog says bank safety checks running according to plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - Efforts by the European Central Bank to collect reams of lending data from leading euro zone banks are almost done, and plans to complete safety checks are running according to plan, the ECB’s top financial supervisor said on Wednesday.

Daniele Nouy, the head of the new banking watchdog at the ECB, said preparations for the so-called asset quality review, or AQR, which aims to test bank’s balance sheets, were on track for a timely finish.

“The AQR data collections have been almost fully completed,” Nouy said in a presentation.

The ECB’s Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) is preparing to oversee around 120 banks as the leading European watchdog from Nov. 4. (Reporting by Paul Carrell; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.