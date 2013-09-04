FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Asmussen - bank supervision timetable doable
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
#Financials
September 4, 2013 / 10:08 AM / 4 years ago

ECB's Asmussen - bank supervision timetable doable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will be able to begin its new banking supervision role on time if European lawmakers back legislation next week for it to take on the role, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday.

Asmussen expects the so-called single supervisory mechanism (SSM) to begin work next autumn, he said earlier in a speech.

“The timetable (for the SSM) is ambitious, but doable under the premise that the EU parliament approves the legislation for the SSM next week,” Asmussen said in a response to questions at a banking conference in Frankfurt.

He also said he expects to communicate details of a balance sheet review to banks this autumn and then the review to take place at the beginning of next year. The ECB is conducting the review to look into banks before it starts supervising them.

Reporting by Eva Taylor; Writing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
