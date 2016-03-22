FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Nouy flags challenge of bad banking loans
March 22, 2016 / 8:16 AM / a year ago

ECB's Nouy flags challenge of bad banking loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has developed individual plans with banks to tackle loans at risk of non-payment, the head of its supervisory arm said in a speech on Tuesday, adding that she expected progress in the coming years.

“The ECB has worked extensively with banks ... to develop individual ... action plans,” Daniele Nouy said in comments to European lawmakers about so-called non-performing loans.

“While it will take some time to bring down bad loan stocks, good progress over the next few years can be expected.”

“The large stock of problematic legacy assets constitutes a second challenge. Non-performing loans weigh on profitability and capital, hampering banks’ ability to provide new lending,” she said. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Balazs Koranyi)

