ECB's Constancio: several non-euro states to join SSM

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s vice president, Vitor Constancio, said on Monday several countries outside the euro zone would join the new pan-European single supervisory mechanism.

European ministers clinched a deal last week to give the ECB powers to supervise the currency bloc’s banks from March 2014, taking the first step in a new phase of integration to help underpin the euro.

“I think I can say that there will be several non-euro area countries that will join the SSM,” Constancio told a panel discussion in Frankfurt.

“On this (SSM) supervisory board, all participating countries will have full voting powers. And the Governing Council of the ECB can only accept or reject on bloc what will be the decision of this supervisory board,” he added.