ECB extends swap facility with Bank of England

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has renewed its liquidity swap arrangement with the Bank of England, it said on Monday.

The swap deal was put in place in December 2010, at the height of the European debt crisis and has now been extended until Sept. 30 next year.

“The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has decided, in agreement with the Bank of England, to extend the liquidity swap arrangement with the Bank of England up to 30 September 2014,” the ECB said in a statement. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Taylor)