FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB extends swap facility with Bank of England
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
September 16, 2013 / 1:47 PM / 4 years ago

ECB extends swap facility with Bank of England

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has renewed its liquidity swap arrangement with the Bank of England, it said on Monday.

The swap deal was put in place in December 2010, at the height of the European debt crisis and has now been extended until Sept. 30 next year.

“The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has decided, in agreement with the Bank of England, to extend the liquidity swap arrangement with the Bank of England up to 30 September 2014,” the ECB said in a statement. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.